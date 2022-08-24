The Giants claimed Moore off waivers from the Ravens on Wednesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The transaction occurred on the same day the team revealed receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles, likely ending his 2022 season. Moore, who was signed as an undrafted free agent by Baltimore in 2020, was waived Tuesday after spending the last two seasons on the team's practice squad. It's unclear if the 25-year-old will suit up for the Giants' preseason finale Sunday against the Jets given the short notice, but he'll compete for a roster spot with fellow receivers C.J. Board (ribs), Alex Bachman, David Sills and Marcus Kemp, among others.