Giants' Jevon Holland: Logs another DNP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holland (knee) won't practice Thursday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.
Holland has now logged his second consecutive DNP to open the Giants' week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 17 win over the Raiders. The 25-year-old likely needs to upgrade to limited practice Friday to have a chance at playing in Sunday's season finale against the Commanders. If Holland is sidelined, expect Beau Brade to start at free safety in Week 18.
More News
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Leaves game due to knee injury•
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Snatches first interception of year•
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Could return Sunday•
-
Giants' Jevon Holland: Limited to open week•