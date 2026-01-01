default-cbs-image
Holland (knee) won't practice Thursday, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Holland has now logged his second consecutive DNP to open the Giants' week of practice after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 17 win over the Raiders. The 25-year-old likely needs to upgrade to limited practice Friday to have a chance at playing in Sunday's season finale against the Commanders. If Holland is sidelined, expect Beau Brade to start at free safety in Week 18.

