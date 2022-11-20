Feliciano (neck) is out for the remainder of Sunday's game with the Lions, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
Feliciano's exit has led to Nick Gates taking over at center. The former will work to be ready for Thursday against the Cowboys.
