Giants' Jon Runyan: Inactive for Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Runyan (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Runyan is away from the team while attending the birth of his child, so Aaron Stinnie will start at left guard against Minnesota. Runyan will likely return for the Giants' Week 17 road tilt against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 28.
More News
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Works during padded practice•
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Recovering from multiple surgeries•
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Won't play again this season•
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Unavailable to face Baltimore•
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Could miss time•
-
Giants' Jon Runyan: Leaves game due to ankle injury•