Runyan (personal) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Runyan is away from the team while attending the birth of his child, so Aaron Stinnie will start at left guard against Minnesota. Runyan will likely return for the Giants' Week 17 road tilt against the Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 28.

