Johnson (foot) turned heads at spring workouts by making a leaping grab on a pass from quarterback Davis Webb, John Schmeelk of the Giants' official site reports.

Johnson also impressed in training camp last year, but he broke his foot before the start of the regular season and consequently spent the 2017 campaign on injured reserve. However, the receiver's ability to run routes suggests his foot is now healthy. While it's possible the Giants bring in even more wideouts this offseason, Johnson is currently set to compete for a depth role behind the top trio of Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis.