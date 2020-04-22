Giants' Leonard Williams: Sticking with Giants
Williams will sign his franchise tender from the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Williams managed a career-worst 0.5 sacks in his fifth pro season in 2019, but his pedigree as a 2015 first-rounder and overall profile spurred the Giants to use the franchise tag on the 25-year-old. He'll continue to provide pressure from the interior of the Giants' defensive line after racking up at least 16 pressures in each of his campaigns.
