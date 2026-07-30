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Giants' Malik Nabers: Feeling 'great' at practice

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Nabers (knee) said Thursday that he "felt great" after practicing Wednesday for the first time since having his torn ACL surgically repaired in October, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Nabers hasn't been cleared to fully practice with his teammates, but the 2024 first-round pick has been taking part in individual drills at training camp. The star wideout told reporters Thursday that he feels good but doesn't have any "target dates" regarding his return, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. The Giants will kick off their regular season Sept. 13 on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys.

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