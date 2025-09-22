Nabers recorded two receptions on seven targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs.

The Giants were unable to replicate their offensive success from Week 2, which led to a very disappointing showing for Nabers. Many of his seven targets came in highly contested situations on passes that were nearly uncatchable, though he was finally schemed two short receptions in the fourth quarter. Nabers' talent isn't in question, but performances like this will happen occasionally given the current state of the Giants' offense. Nabers did leave the game briefly in the second half after breaking up a potential interception, but he returned shortly afterward and finished the game.