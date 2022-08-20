Anderson saw some first-team reps during Thursday's practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Anderson has impressed coaches throughout camp, and he contributed three solo tackles -- including one for a loss -- in the Giants' preseason opener last Thursday. The rookie out of Indiana has also been praised for his work on kickoff coverage in practice, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, which should help in his attempt at making the team. Anderson is listed fourth at DT on New York's unofficial depth chart for the second exhibition contest against the Bengals on Sunday, so he's far from guaranteed to make the 53-man roster.