Dixon tore his Achilles on Wednesday and was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Despite going undrafted, there were high hopes for Dixon, who received $282,500 guaranteed in his contract (one of the largest among the rookie class), according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Dixon went undrafted in part because of an existing hamstring injury, so this is another tough break for the rookie. Because of his placement on injured reserve, Dixon won't play in 2026 even if he's able to heal up before the end of the season.