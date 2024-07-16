The Giants placed Johnson (undisclosed) on the PUP list Tuesday with an undisclosed injury, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johnson will be eligible to come off the PUP list any time during training camp or the preseason, when ready to practice, but his expected recovery timetable remains unclear, as does the nature of his injury. The rookie fourth-round pick could have an opportunity to compete with Daniel Bellinger for the starting tight end job, which is wide open in the wake of Darren Waller's retirement, so it would be a notable blow to his prospects if he's forced to miss a substantial portion of camp.