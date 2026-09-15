Tracy recorded two carries for 14 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday night's 28-20 win over Dallas.

Tracy put the ball on the ground on his second rushing attempt of the night, and Cowboys defensive lineman Quinnen Williams recovered the fumble. The running back didn't play another snap on offense the rest of the night. In total, Tracy logged two snaps on offense and nine snaps with the special-teams unit, and he'll enter Week 2 as the team's No. 3 option in the backfield behind Cam Skattebo and Devin Singletary.