The Patriots signed Haskins to the practice squad Tuesday.

Haskins began the 2026 campaign on New England's practice squad before being released on Sept. 14. The 26-year-old has appeared in 44 regular-season games for the Titans and Chargers since entering the NFL in 2022, amassing 76 carries for 229 yards and two touchdowns while garnering 18 catches for 119 yards and one score. With TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) expected to miss at least a few weeks, Haskins could earn a spot on the roster, though his presence would likely be for depth purposes only behind Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner.