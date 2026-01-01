The Saints restored Dekkers (undisclosed) to the practice squad from the practice squad injured list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Prior to landing on the practice squad injury list Sept. 24, Dekkers was signed and subsequently cut by the Saints five different times between the start of training camp and Sept. 18. He'll have one chance to be elevated from the practice squad to the active roster this Sunday in Atlanta before his contract expires after the current campaign.