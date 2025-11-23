Strange (hip) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Strange last suited up for game action in Week 5, but after being activated from IR by the Jaguars on Saturday, the tight end will rejoin a pass-catching corps that could use a boost this week, with WR Travis Hunter (knee) out for the season and WR Brian Thomas (ankle) as well as TE Hunter Long (hip/knee) both sidelined versus Arizona. Prior to being sidelined, Strange had caught 20 passes (on 24 targets) for 204 yards in five contests, a pace that had landed him on the fantasy lineup radar before his hip injury.