Strange recorded six receptions on six targets for 52 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-7 win over the Titans.

Strange tied for second on the team in targets with Jakobi Meyers and was one of the Jaguars' most effective pass catchers. He was particularly impactful on a possession early in the second quarter, when he recorded four catches for 33 yards -- including a seven-yard touchdown. Strange took a significant step forward in his third pro season, setting new career highs in receptions (46), yards (540) and touchdowns (three) despite playing in only 12 games. He should be a key target for Trevor Lawrence during the team's playoff run.