Jaguars' Brenton Strange: Practice window officially opens
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Jaguars announced Wednesday that Strange (quadriceps) has been designated for a return to practice from IR.
Strange's practice window is opening at the earliest eligible date, as he's already missed four games since having been placed on IR due to a quadriceps injury, and had the benefit of Jacksonville's bye in Week 8 to further rest. The top tight end could return to action as early as Sunday versus the Chargers, though in order to do so Strange could have to log full practice activity right off the bat. Brian Thomas (ankle) and No. 2 tight end Hunter Long (hip) were both unavailable Week 10 versus Houston.
