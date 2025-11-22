The Jaguars activated Strange (hip) from injured reserve Saturday, but he remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Strange was a limited participant in practice all week, and though he's still carrying a designation into Sunday, his activation from IR indicates that he'll likely make his return to the lineup following a five-game absence. With Hunter Long (hip) ruled out for Week 12, Strange should step back in as the Jaguars' top tight end on the depth chart while Quintin Morris and Johnny Mundt provide depth at the position. Prior to his injury, Strange caught 20 passes (on 24 targets) for 204 yards across five appearances.