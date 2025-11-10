Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Monday that Strange (quadriceps) will have his 21-day practice window opened Week 11, Ryan O'Halloran of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Strange has missed Jacksonville's last four games while on IR, but it he'll get back on the practice field in at least a limited capacity in advance of Sunday's matchup against the Chargers. It remains to be seen whether Strange could be a candidate to return to the starting lineup in time to face Los Angeles, however. Once fully cleared, Strange will resume operating as the Jaguars' top tight end, a role that Hunter Long (hip) had filled before an injury forced him to remain sidelined Week 10 versus the Texans.