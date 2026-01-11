Jaguars' Parker Washington: Gets checked for concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Washington exited Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bills in the first quarter and headed to the locker room to be evaluated for a concussion, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Washington's status for the remainder of the game is uncertain while he gets checked for a head injury. Prior to leaving the contest, Washington carried once for minus-3 yards and didn't haul in either of his two targets.
