Patrick (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Patrick hurt his groin during the Jaguars' last game before their Week 8 bye versus the Rams, and now his availability for Week 9 is in jeopardy because of it. He'll have two more chances to manage a full practice before Jacksonville publishes its final practice report of the week Friday.

