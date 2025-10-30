Jaguars' Tim Patrick: Limited at practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Patrick (groin) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.
Patrick hurt his groin during the Jaguars' last game before their Week 8 bye versus the Rams, and now his availability for Week 9 is in jeopardy because of it. He'll have two more chances to manage a full practice before Jacksonville publishes its final practice report of the week Friday.
