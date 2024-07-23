The Jaguars signed Campbell to a four-year, $76.5 million contract extension Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The deal includes $53.4 million guaranteed and makes Campbell the sixth-highest paid corner in the league, per Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com. Campbell missed six regular-season games in 2023 due to hamstring and quadriceps injuries, but he still manged to finish with 61 tackles (42 solo), five passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble. The 2021 second-round pick out of Georgia has yet to make a Pro Bowl, but his best season came in 2022, when he played all 17 regular season games and finished with 70 tackles (55 solo), 15 passes defended, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a touchdown.