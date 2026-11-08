The Giants signed Haener to their practice squad Saturday,Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Haener has been part of New York's active roster twice this season, and he was most recently waived by the team Thursday. The Fresno State product will remain in the organization on the practice squad, as the Giants have J.J. McCarthy and Jameis Winston as their quarterbacks on game days. Should one of those two get injured and need to miss time, Haener figures to be elevated or signed to the roster again.