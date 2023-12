The Panthers cut Luton (undisclosed) from their practice squad Wednesday after the two sides reached an injury settlement, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

It's unclear what type of issue Luton is dealing with, but he's parted ways with Carolina for the second time in the past month. The quarterback out of Oregon State hasn't taken an NFL regular-season snap since he got into three games with the Jaguars in 2020.