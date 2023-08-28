Blackman was waived by the Dolphins on Monday.

This marks the second time Blackman has been waived by Miami since signing with them as an undrafted free agent. With Mike White and Skylar Thompson locked in behind Tua Tagovailoa under center, this was always the likely outcome. It remains to be seen if the team will offer him a role on their practice squad. The Arkansas product completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,471 yards, 14 touchdowns, and three interceptions during his final collegiate season.