Philadelphia is expected to sign Jackson (undisclosed) to its practice squad, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com reports.

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Eagles worked out Jackson on Tuesday, and it seems like they liked what they saw from the big running back. Philadelphia recently placed Tank Bigsby (abdomen) on its injured reserve list, and starter Saquon Barkley (hamstring) and 2024 fourth-rounder Will Shipley (foot) are also dealing with injuries, so it makes sense that the team might want to add some organizational depth in the backfield.