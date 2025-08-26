The Colts waived Bean on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.

Bean entered training camp as the underdog against Riley Leonard for the QB3 job behind Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. Bean didn't do much to close the gap, completing 14 of 24 passes for 144 yards, one touchdown and one interception across two games while rushing for 28 yards on six carries. Assuming he clears waivers, Bean could remain in Indianapolis as a member of the Colts' practice squad.