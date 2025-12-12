Coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Friday that Cook will start Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

With both Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) dealing with injuries and out this week, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site, Cook, who joined the team as a UDFA after the 2025 draft, is slated to make his first career NFL regular season start this weekend, while Adrian Martinez is in line to be elevated from the practice squad to serve as his backup, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. In that context, the Missouri product represents an option for those in QB-friendly formats or are otherwise in need of help at the position in Week 15.