Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Monday that Cook will remain the team's starting quarterback versus the Patriots in Week 17.

Cook struggled during New York's 29-6 loss to the Saints in Week 16, completing 22 of 35 pass attempts for 188 yards and one interception. He also lost one fumble and rushed once for two yards. Across three NFL appearances (two starts) Cook has thrown just one touchdown to go with six interceptions, but he'll get at least one more opportunity under center for New York. Tyrod Taylor operated as Cook's backup in Week 16, but that could tentatively change if Justin Fields (knee) is able to get healthier ahead of facing New England on Sunday, Dec. 28.