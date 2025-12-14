Cook completed 22 of 33 passes for 176 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed six times for 39 yards.

Cook completed his first six passes, the last of which was a nine-yard touchdown pass to Adonai Mitchell for Cook's first NFL touchdown pass. The undrafted rookie quarterback struggled after that point, tossing three interceptions as the Jets fell to 3-11 with a lopsided loss in Cook's first NFL start. Having already been eliminated from playoff contention, the Jets may just ride Cook the rest of the way. He'll be in the mix to start in Week 16 against the Saints, but the return of Tyrod Taylor (groin) or Justin Fields (knee) would muddy the Jets' quarterback situation.