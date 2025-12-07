Cook completed 14 of 30 passes for 163 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions after replacing the injured Tyrod Taylor (groin) in the first half of Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins. Cook also rushed once for no gain.

Cook dressed as the backup in the absence of Justin Fields (knee), and the undrafted rookie out of Missouri was pressed into action after Taylor got hurt. The Jets' only touchdown came on a punt return as Cook led one field-goal drive and turned it over twice. Cook would likely make his first NFL start in Week 15 at Jacksonville if neither Taylor nor Fields gets clearance to play.