Hall (knee) -- who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars -- practiced fully Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

As Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches, Hall who was sidelined this past weekend, is trending in the right direction, with interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich noting of the running back after practice Friday, "he looks good right now, so it's promising," Rich Cimini of ESPN reports. Though it appears as though Hall has a decent chance of being available versus Jacksonville, Cimini suggests that in such a scenario, Hall could have a reduced role in Week 15, considering the emergence of rookie RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, who split carries in last Sunday's overtime loss to Miami.