Fant (knee) returned to practice Wednesday, signaling he is likely to return from the Jets' injured reserve list soon ahead of Sunday's game versus Chicago, Ethan Greenberg reports.

Fant's participation in practice means the Jets now have a 21-day window to activate him before they would have to place him back on their injured reserve list for the remainder of the season. Once he returns to game action he should take over as a starting tackle, probably at the expense of Cedric Ogbuehi.