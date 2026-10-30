Ossai (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Las Vegas.

Ossai will end up missing a third consecutive game while recovering from an ankle injury that he sustained against the Browns in Week 5. He's been unable to practice since picking up the injury, so he would need to return to the practice field to have a realistic chance of returning for Week 9 against the Chiefs on Sunday, Nov. 8. Will McDonald and Nate Lynn will continue to operate in elevated roles defensively while Ossai is on the mend.