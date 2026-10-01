Nwangwu (back) was listed as a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Aaron Glenn indicated before Wednesday's session that Nwangwu would be limited in practice due to a back injury that has prevented the veteran running back from playing in each of the first three games of the regular season. It looks like Nwangwu's back injury is past him, and he is on track to make his 2026 regular-season debut Sunday against the Bears. With Breece Hall (quadriceps) considered week-to-week, Nwangwu could serve as the Jets' RB3 behind Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis for Week 4.