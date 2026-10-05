Fitzpatrick recorded 16 tackles (eight solo) and an interception during the Jets' 23-12 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick's interception during Sunday's loss was the Jets' first since the start of the 2025 regular season, coinciding with the start of Aaron Glenn's head coaching tenure with the franchise, and the pick led to a 36-yard field goal by Jason Sanders midway in the second quarter. Fitzpatrick and three other Jets players played a whopping 93 defensive snaps due to the fact that the Bears finished with a 42:45 time of possession. Given the large workload in Week 4, coupled with the fact that Fitzpatrick missed the Jets' two prior games due to a groin injury, it wouldn't be surprising to see the veteran safety's practice participation limited ahead of the team's Week 5 home tilt against the Browns.