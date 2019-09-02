Leglue has been signed to the practice squad, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

The rookie offensive lineman signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent but didn't make the final 53-man roster. He'll return to New Orleans after playing college ball at Tulane.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week