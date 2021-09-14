site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jordan Miller: Let go by Saints
RotoWire Staff
Miller was cut by the Saints on Monday, Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Miller was inactive for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Packers after making the team out of preseason. He'll now search for a new team, or he could land back on the Saints' practice squad.
