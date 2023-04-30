Mims is expected to sign with the Bills as an undrafted free agent, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

After multiple ankle surgeries during his time at Fresno State, Mims had a breakout 2022 campaign with 1,370 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns on 261 carries, earning him First Team All-MWC honors. He finished fourth in school history in career rushing yards (3,288) and second in career total touchdowns (45). His vision and agility will serve him well as he works his way onto a team roster, though his lack of burst could limit him to a ceiling of a third-down back at the NFL level.