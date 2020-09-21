site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Josh Adams: Drops back to practice roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 21, 2020
at
6:14 pm ET 1 min read
Adams reverted to the Jets' practice squad Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Adams played just five offensive snaps in Sunday's loss to the 49ers and didn't record a touch. He stands a good chance to be brought back up for Week 3 against the Colts since Le'Veon Bell (hamstring) will miss the next two games.
