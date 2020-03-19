Gordon (suspension) plans to return to the NFL for the 2020 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Gordon was suspended indefinitely Dec. 16 for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policies. This was his sixth suspension, and he currently is a free agent. Commissioner Roger Goodell will ensure Gordon makes steady progress before returning to the field. The 29-year-old spent the 2019 season with both the Patriots and Seahawks, totaling 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown.