Josh Gordon: Intends to return in 2020
Gordon (suspension) plans to return to the NFL for the 2020 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.
Gordon was suspended indefinitely Dec. 16 for violating the league's performance-enhancing substances and substances of abuse policies. This was his sixth suspension, and he currently is a free agent. Commissioner Roger Goodell will ensure Gordon makes steady progress before returning to the field. The 29-year-old spent the 2019 season with both the Patriots and Seahawks, totaling 27 receptions for 426 yards and a touchdown.
