Smith-Schuster (knee) was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

Smith-Schuster, who has been dealing with a knee issue, had been a candidate to secure a depth role in New York's WR corps, but the team will move forward with the likes of Odell Beckham, Isaiah Hodgins, Braxton Berrios and Jalin Hyatt (ankle/leg), who are likely competing for the last one or two spots on the depth chart behind the roster locks. In a corresponding move, the Giants signed RB Najee Harris.