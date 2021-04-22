Fields confirmed to NFL teams that he is managing epilepsy but it has not affected his football career and it is believed he will outgrow the disorder, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Ohio State product is among the top quarterback prospects in the class and could be a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. The report of Fields dealing with epilepsy is a big reveal this close to the draft, but the expectation that he will outgrow it is a positive detail. Further, Fields' football career has never been affected by it to this point. Fields should still be expected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board despite the report of his medical condition.