Concepcion will enter the 2026 NFL Draft, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com.

Concepcion had a career year as a junior in College Station, catching 61 passes for 919 yards and nine scores while taking 10 handoffs for 75 yards and a touchdown as well. He spent the first two years of his career at NC State, but proved himself in the SEC in 2025. He should have a solid amount of teams interested in his services in the 2026 NFL Draft.