Kenneth Murray: Pulls up during 40-yard dash

Murray pulled up grabbing his right hamstring during his second 40-yard dash attempt Saturday at the NFL Combine, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Murray showed well during his first attempt at the 40-yard dash with a 4.52-second time, but he still opted to run in again and appeared to suffer a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but hopefully it's only a minor issue for the former Oklahoma linebacker.