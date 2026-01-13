Sadiq announced Tuesday that he will forgo a final season of eligibility at Oregon to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, Pete Thamel of ESPN.com reports.

Though he won't 21 years old until March, Sadiq already established himself as one of the top tight ends in college football this past fall. As a junior at Oregon, the 6-foot-3, 245-pound Sadiq registered 51 catches for 560 yards and eight touchdowns over 14 games. He'll head into the pre-draft process as a strong candidate to be the first tight end off the board in April.