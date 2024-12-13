Vaughn reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Vaughn was elevated to San Francisco's active roster for the second consecutive week ahead of Thursday night's loss to the Rams, playing six special-teams snaps without recording a stat. The 2020 third-round pick from Vanderbilt could be elevated again for the 49ers' Week 16 matchup against the Dolphins to ensure depth at running back, with Christian McCaffrey (knee) and Jordan Mason (ankle) both sidelined for the remainder of the year.