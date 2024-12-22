The 49ers elevated Vaughn from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game at Miami, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Vaughn was elevated from the practice squad for the third week in a row. The fifth-year running back totaled two carries over this span, and, while he didn't see any action on offense last week, he'll likely have to serve as RB3 or RB2 versus the Dolphins. Last week's starter Isaac Guerendo has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, leaving Patrick Taylor and Israel Abanikanda as the top candidates to step up as RB1. Over two games with the 49ers, It's likely that Vaughn will provide some extra depth behind Taylor and Abanikanda on Sunday.