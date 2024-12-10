Vaughn reverted to the 49ers' practice squad Monday.

After he was signed to the 49ers' practice squad last week, Vaughn was elevated for Sunday's win over the Bears, finishing with two carries for four yards while playing three snaps on offense. Lead back Isaac Guerendo sprained his foot in the win and could face an uphill battle to gain clearance for Thursday's game against the Rams, likely setting up Vaughn to be elevated from the practice squad for another week. Assuming that's the case, Vaughn would likely serve as the top backup to Patrick Taylor, who carried seven times in the Week 14 win.