Knile Davis: Signs with Chicago
Davis is signing with the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Even with Jordan Howard (knee) a bit banged up, Davis is a long shot to crack the 53-man roster in Chicago. He was released by the Steelers at the end of the preseason last year and never caught on with another team. Best known for running a 4.37 40-yard dash at 227 pounds back in 2013, the 26-year-old will need to make a strong impression on special teams to have any shot at sticking around.
